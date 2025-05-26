Cricket

IPL 2025: PBKS opt to bowl first against MI in race for top-two finish

PBKS make two changes, bringing in Kyle Jamieson and Vijaykumar Vyshak, while MI have fielded Ashwani Kumar in their playing XI.
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, left, speaks to Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya at the toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India, Monday, May 26, 2025
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, left, speaks to Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya at the toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India, Monday, May 26, 2025Photo | AP
Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

PBKS have made two changes, bringing in Kyle Jamieson and Vijaykumar Vyshak in place of Azmatullah Omarzai and Prabhsimran Singh, who has been named the impact substitute.

MI have fielded Ashwani Kumar in their playing XI.

Teams: Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings
IPL 2025
PBKS vs MI

