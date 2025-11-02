David, Stoinis power Australia to 186 as Arshdeep shines on return

HOBART: Tim David bludgeoned the Indian bowling attack with a ferocious 74 off 38 balls as Australia posted 186 for six in the third T20 International here on Sunday. Marcus Stoinis also made a crucial contribution, scoring 64 off 39 balls to help the hosts reach a competitive total after a shaky start.

Opting to bowl first in nippy conditions, India began strongly courtesy of Arshdeep Singh, who struck twice in a fiery two-over spell on his return to the side.

Playing his first game of the series, India’s leading wicket-taker in the format removed the dangerous Travis Head and Josh Inglis to leave Australia reeling at 14 for two.

However, India’s early advantage was soon negated by David, who launched an exemplary display of power-hitting, targeting every Indian bowler with disdain. Four of his five sixes came straight down the ground, while one was a clean slap over cover off Axar Patel.

David’s onslaught continued despite the efforts of the Indian attack, as he looked to dominate even the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. He received a lifeline when batting on 20, as Washington Sundar dropped a regulation catch at point off Bumrah — the ball flying straight at him but bursting through his hands.

Following David’s dismissal, the seasoned Stoinis took charge, maintaining the momentum with a measured yet aggressive innings. His calculated stroke play ensured Australia finished with a strong total, especially after capitalising on India’s fifth-bowling options.