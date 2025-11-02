WWC Final 2025: India–South Africa toss delayed due to rain in Navi Mumbai

NAVI MUMBAI: Rain has returned to Navi Mumbai, forcing the pitch for the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup final to be covered once again.
It has been a rainy morning, even though the last two days were largely dry. The IMD prediction for the match day is, “generally cloudy with light rain.”
At the DY Patil Stadium, the ground staff kept the centre and the two bowling ends covered right up to the boundary ropes, while the squares on either side of the pitch remained open to the drizzle.
The 13th edition of the Women’s World Cup is set to unveil a new champion, with both India and South Africa in pursuit of their maiden title in the ODI format. This is also the first time that neither Australia nor England—who share 11 titles between them—are featuring in the summit clash.
India had beaten the defending champions Australia in an emotionally charged second semi-final by five wickets, while South Africa crushed England by 125 runs in Guwahati.
The toss for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa has been delayed due to a wet outfield at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Fortunately, a reserve day has been scheduled to ensure a result.
Following a historic semi-final win over six-time champions Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team are aiming for a dominant performance against the Proteas. South Africa, meanwhile, are celebrating their first-ever appearance in a Women’s World Cup final.
The stakes could not be higher — the winner at DY Patil Stadium will lift the coveted Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy for the first time in their history. Furthermore, this match is notable as the first Women’s Cricket World Cup final that does not feature either Australia or England, signalling a major shift in the global dominance of the sport.