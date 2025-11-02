WWC Final 2025: India–South Africa toss delayed due to rain in Navi Mumbai

NAVI MUMBAI: Rain has returned to Navi Mumbai, forcing the pitch for the India vs South Africa Women's World Cup final to be covered once again.

It has been a rainy morning, even though the last two days were largely dry. The IMD prediction for the match day is, “generally cloudy with light rain.”

At the DY Patil Stadium, the ground staff kept the centre and the two bowling ends covered right up to the boundary ropes, while the squares on either side of the pitch remained open to the drizzle.

The 13th edition of the Women’s World Cup is set to unveil a new champion, with both India and South Africa in pursuit of their maiden title in the ODI format. This is also the first time that neither Australia nor England—who share 11 titles between them—are featuring in the summit clash.