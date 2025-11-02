WWC Final 2025: India seize control as South Africa’s chase wobbles after Kapp’s dismissal

NAVI: India struck a major blow as Marizanne Kapp fell for 4 off 5 balls, tightening their grip on the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final. Earlier, Suné Luus’s 25-run knock had given South Africa some momentum in their chase of 298.

The Proteas reached the 100-run mark with captain Laura Wolvaardt leading from the front, bringing up a composed half-century to keep their hopes alive in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final.

Earlier, Anneke Bosch’s dismissal for a duck gave India another breakthrough in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final, putting South Africa under pressure in their chase of 298. She was trapped lbw by Nallapureddy Charani shortly after India broke the opening partnership.

South Africa had made a steady start with a 50-run stand between Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, but the partnership ended when Amanjot Kaur produced a sharp throw to run out Brits for 23 off 35 balls.

South Africa had begun their chase, with openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits at the crease. Renuka Singh has taken the new ball for India as the pressure-filled pursuit gets underway.

India set a strong chase for South Africa, finishing their innings at 298 in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final. Despite a few late wickets, solid knocks from Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma powered India to a competitive total.

Deepti Sharma was run out on the final ball after scoring a well-made 58 off 58 balls in the final over.

Richa Ghosh’s fluent knock of 34 off 24 balls came to an end when Ayabonga Khaka produced a brilliant delivery to break the partnership and check India’s scoring rate.

At the other end, Deepti Sharma continued to hold the innings together with a composed fifty off 53 balls, her third of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, reaffirming her consistency with the bat.

Earlier, South Africa tightened their grip by dismissing Amanjot Kaur for 12 off 14 balls, with Nadine de Klerk creating the chance and completing a sharp return catch.

India Women stand at 200 for three after 35 overs in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final against South Africa. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is now crucial for India after Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues departed in quick succession.

Pacer Ayabonga Khaka produced two crucial breakthroughs to bring her side back into the contest.

After India got off to a strong start, Khaka first dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues for 24 off 37 balls. The right-hander, who was one of India’s heroes in the semi-final, drove uppishly and found the fielder at cover.

The on-field umpire referred the catch upstairs, and after a brief check, it was given out, a much-needed wicket for South Africa as India stood at 171 for 3 in 29.4 overs.

Khaka struck again soon after, removing the in-form Shafali Verma for 87 off 78 deliveries. The opener, who had been in sublime touch, attempted an inside-out shot over mid-off but failed to clear the fielder.

It was a smart piece of bowling from Khaka, who followed Shafali as she tried to create room by moving towards the leg side.