WWC Final 2025: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl first against India under overcast skies

NAVI MUMBAI: South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the Women’s World Cup final. It is a crucial toss win for the Proteas, as any team would prefer to bowl first under overcast skies and with the looming threat of rain.

The conditions are expected to favour the bowlers early on, making this decision tactically sound.

“We are going to bowl first. Bit of rain around and there might be dew later on, hoping for a bit of slipperiness early on with all the rain around. We are unchanged from the semis. Big game for us and we are really excited for the opportunity to be here and play in front of a big crowd. We are very confident,” said South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she too would have preferred to bowl first. “We were looking to bowl looking at the overhead conditions. We will try to bat well and put up a decent score. I don’t think there will be much on the pitch after 5-6 overs. We are going with the same team. We had two days to recover after the semis and everyone is looking forward to this game,” she said.

Mel Jones and Dinesh Karthik, presenting the pitch report, said the surface was similar to that used in the semi-final. “31 degrees right now. Dimensions, 57 and 56 metres on the sides and 66 down the ground. We are playing smack bang in the middle. Very similar to the semi-final pitch. It’s the same pitch that was used for the India–New Zealand game. The degree of spin is less compared to the other ground,” they said.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.