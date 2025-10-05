Pakistan reach 25/2 after 10 overs against India; match interrupted twice by bugs

COLOMBO: Set a challenging target of 248 by India, Pakistan lost two early wickets before reaching 25 in 10 overs, in their ICC Women's World Cup match here on Sunday.

Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz were batting on 9 and 2 respectively.

Muneeba Ali was run out by Deepti Sharma and seamer Kranti Gaud had Sadaf Shamas caught off her own bowing to leave them at 20/2 in the eighth over and make their task far more difficult than what it was at the beginning of their innings.

As was expected in the lead up to the contest, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana did not shake hands at the start of the match.

Since the first men’s Asia Cup game between the two countries in Dubai last month, where India captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his counterpart Salman Agha, the on-field relations between two countries have taken a turn for the worse. Yadav dedicated the win to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and the Indian Armed forces following with the off-field drama that happened over the next few weeks.

It ended with the trophy being taken away after India refused to collect it from the ACC president and PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi who is also the Pakistan Interior minister. India celebrated the win without a trophy.