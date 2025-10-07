Rishabh Pant likely to play for Delhi in Ranji Trophy as build-up for international return

NEW DELHI: Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant could feature for Delhi in the second round of Ranji Trophy, starting from October 25 onwards to start his journey back into the Indian Test side for the two-Tests against South Africa in November after being ruled out due to a foot injury sustained during the fourth Test of tour to England at Manchester, reported ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday.

This is in line with what chief selector Ajit Agarkar had hinted late last month in Dubai when announcing the squad for the ongoing home series against West Indies, consisting of two Tests, which started India's home season.

While attempting to play an audacious stroke to a yorker delivered by English pacer Chris Woakes, Pant got struck on his foot and returned to bat in the first innings once again when India needed some runs on the board to pose a challenge to English side, with series being led by them by a 2-1 margin. Pant made a valuable half-century, helping India draw the fourth Test and keep the series alive. India won the final Test by six runs at The Oval to secure a remarkable, well-fought draw.

Pant is understood to be in the final stages of his rehab and is due for a fitness assessment at Bengaluru's BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) later this week. While he is able to move without any discomfort, he is working on strengthening his foot through mobility exercises and weight training drills and has also resumed his batting.

If cleared, Pant could link up with the Delhi squad, which will kickstart their campaign against Hyderabad on October 15. Pant remains "slightly doubtful" for this fixture as per the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Pant had a red-hot series in England, scoring 479 runs in four matches, with two centuries and three fifties, with his runs coming at a brisk strike rate of 77.63. He finished as the sixth-highest run-getter in the series.

In Pant's absence, India is playing Dhruv Jurel as a first-choice keeper in the WI series, and the UP youngster impressed one and all with a brisk 125 in Ahmedabad. This combined with his wicketkeeping has inspired a lot of confidence in him amongst fans and experts, with many calling for him to play as a specialist batter. N Jagadeesan has also been picked up as a backup keeper.

Pant is also missing the white-ball tour to Australia starting from October 19 onwards as he has not received a "return to play" certificate from CoE.

It is likely that Pant could captain Delhi when he plays and at the moment, the team is being led by Ayush Badoni, his teammate at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).