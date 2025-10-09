Women's WC: Klerk the finisher as SA pull off thrilling win over India

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana were in a huddle near the bowling crease. It was the 43rd over of the South African innings and India were desperately searching for that one breakthrough. They had already reduced 81/5 first and 142/6 — thanks to Laura Wolvaardt's resistance of 70 runs that came from 111 balls — but Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk were threatening to take the game away from India.
They had reduced the margin to 71 needed off 48, and it seemed like an even contest, especially with India playing only five bowlers. Harmanpreet had already bowled four overs herself, and now she had to ration the remaining eight.
First, it seemed like Rana would take the ball, but then Kranti Gaud was brought in. The youngster had bowled seven overs, removing both Tazmin Brits and Wolvaardt. Now, India were banking on her for another breakthrough. But that was not the case. De Klerk managed to find that one boundary as South Africa collected seven runs off the over.
This is something De Klerk had spoken about on the eve of the match. How her role would be to take the game deep rather than going hammer and tongs the moment she comes in. "It's still about finishing games off, but it might not be the same role… it's about adapting to the conditions and building a partnership with whoever's in there and try and take games deep," she had said.
And she did just that, playing out Rana before collecting a boundary off Amanjot Kaur. She put the foot down against Rana, smashing a six and a four in the 46th over. Tryon fell for 49 from 66, but De Klerk took the chase deep. She stood in the crease and let Gaud's bouncer go. It was called wide before De Klerk sent the pacer into the stands over deep midwicket. She held her bat up for her fifty, pumped her chest and gestured to Ayabonga Khaka at the other end. A six and a four followed, India felt the pressure. Richa Ghosh called for the physio and South Africa were not pleased. That, however, did not put any brakes on De Klerk who farmed the strike, launched Deepti behind square and over covers. Two more sixes against Amanjot and the chase was sealed. She let out a roar and punched the air in delight — an unbeaten 54-ball 84 taking South Africa home against India.
From the moment she walked in, De Klerk looked like she was on a mission. She remained calm, never felt like there were any nerves, and showcased a calculated masterclass in chasing. She built on the foundation laid by Wolvaardt and Tryon and crushed India's hopes of what seemed like an easy win. De Klerk said, not today. Not on her watch.
Earlier, India's top-order collapsed once again. Mandhana's tentative run continued and once she fell, the others hit the self-destruct button. So much so that, Ghosh, who was kept behind Rana in the Pakistan game, had no choice but to come in to bat in the 27th over. Ghosh watchfully played out an over from Marizanne Kapp, took the attack to Tryon and Khaka, but she mixed it with caution. She added 51 runs with Amanjot in 14 overs before the latter fell, and the scoreboard read 153/7. India still had a mountain to climb, but they had a set Ghosh, who was joined by Rana in the middle. The duo accelerated, and the pressure, inevitably, got to the Proteas team.
Rana (33 off 24 balls) and Ghosh put on an 88-run stand that came in just 53 balls. By the time Rana got out, there was little time left in the game, and Ghosh had to raise the intensity level if she were to have a chance at reaching the three-figure mark. Batting on 94 off 76 balls, she needed six runs from four deliveries to reach her century and also had a chance to swell India's total. She tried to take on a hip-high full toss, but was caught in the deep. She reviewed it, but it didn't matter. Ghosh had to take a long walk back to the dressing room, falling six runs short of a sensational century. Just as she started walking, the entire stadium stood on its feet, applauding the youngster. Ghosh did her job, but in the end, it was all in vain.
Brief scores: India 251 in 49.5 ovs (Richa 94, Pratika 37, Sneh 33; Tryon 3/32) lost to South Africa 252/7 in 48.5 ovs (De Klerk 84 n.o, Wolvaardt 70; Sneh 2/47).