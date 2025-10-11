Cricket

India 427-4 after Jaiswal falls for 175 in West Indies Test

India resumed on 318-2 with the home fans expecting Jaiswal's double century, but his departure left the weekend crowd stunned.
India's captain Shubman Gill (R) and his teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy run between the wickets during the second day of the second and last Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 11, 2025.
India's captain Shubman Gill (R) and his teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy run between the wickets during the second day of the second and last Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 11, 2025. (Photo | AFP)
AFP
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Skipper Shubman Gill powered India to 427-4 at lunch on day two of the second Test against the West Indies after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 175 on Saturday.

The left-handed Jaiswal added just two to his overnight score when a mix-up with Gill got him back to the pavilion in the second over of the day at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Gill, on 75, and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, on seven, were batting at the break after Nitish Kumar Reddy fell for 43 as the second wicket of the day.

India resumed on 318-2 with the home fans expecting Jaiswal's double century, but his departure left the weekend crowd stunned.

Attempting a single after pushing the ball to mid-off, Jaiswal set off, but Gill had his back towards the striker and was ball-watching, and wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach was quick to rattle the stumps.

Gill kept calm as he reached his second successive Test fifty with a boundary off pace spearhead Jayden Seales.

He put on 91 runs with Reddy, who survived a dropped catch on 20 when Anderson Phillip spilled an easy chance at mid-off to leave left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican frustrated.

Warrican finally had the batter caught out at long-on with his left-arm spin for his third wicket and celebrated with a fist pump.

Jaiswal was the hero on Friday after he registered his fifth 150-pus score in Tests and put on 193 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan, who made 87.

India elected to bat in their bid to sweep the two-match series after an innings victory in the opener.

India's captain Shubman Gill (R) and his teammate Nitish Kumar Reddy run between the wickets during the second day of the second and last Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 11, 2025.
India vs West Indies: An archetypal Jaiswal's innings
Shubman Gill
Yashasvi Jaiswal
India vs West Indies

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com