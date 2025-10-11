India 427-4 after Jaiswal falls for 175 in West Indies Test

NEW DELHI: Skipper Shubman Gill powered India to 427-4 at lunch on day two of the second Test against the West Indies after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 175 on Saturday.

The left-handed Jaiswal added just two to his overnight score when a mix-up with Gill got him back to the pavilion in the second over of the day at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Gill, on 75, and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, on seven, were batting at the break after Nitish Kumar Reddy fell for 43 as the second wicket of the day.

India resumed on 318-2 with the home fans expecting Jaiswal's double century, but his departure left the weekend crowd stunned.

Attempting a single after pushing the ball to mid-off, Jaiswal set off, but Gill had his back towards the striker and was ball-watching, and wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach was quick to rattle the stumps.

Gill kept calm as he reached his second successive Test fifty with a boundary off pace spearhead Jayden Seales.