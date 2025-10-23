Rohit, Shreyas departs after steadying innings with 100-run partnership

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, who forged a much-needed partnership after early setbacks, were dismissed following a 100-run stand in Adelaide on Thursday.

Mitchell Starc dealt a serious blow by dismissing Sharma in the 30th over, while Adam Zampa claimed Iyer’s wicket just three overs later.

Sharma, on 73, had steadied the innings after India lost two wickets in quick succession.

Zampa struck again in the 37th over, dismissing KL Rahul. Rahul had begun the over positively with a boundary but failed to build on it, dragging one onto the stumps for 11 off 15 balls."

After a poor outing in the previous match, he displayed calm and composed batting, reaching his 59th ODI half-century when it mattered most.

Meanwhile, Iyer also played a crucial role reaching his 23rd half-century in the ODI format for India in 67 balls.

Earlier, Australian pacer Xavier Barlett wreaked havoc against India, claiming two scalps in quick succession.

The King and the prince were forced to bow out in the same over, thanks to phenomenal bowling from the ‘X-man’.

Kohli was unable to make any impact as he fell without scoring a single run, his second consecutive duck in the series, the first time he was dismissed for ducks in two back-to-back matches.

Earlier in the same over, India skipper Shubman Gill was caught by Mitchell Marsh for just nine runs.

India fielded an unchanged playing XI, showing faith in the side that contested the first ODI in Perth. Australia made two changes, bringing in Alex Carey for Josh Philippe and Barlett in place of Nathan Ellis.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Teams:

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Barlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.