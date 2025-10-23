Zampa bags 4-fer to restrict India to 264/9 in second ODI against Australia

India had to rely on their lower-middle order to revive the innings after a shaky middle-order collapse to reach 264/9

Harshit Rana swung the momentum back in the 47th over with a spirited counterattack against Adam Zampa, smashing three boundaries. Arshdeep Singh followed up with two boundaries off Mitchell Starc in the 48th over to propel India past 250, though he fell to Starc in the final over.

Zampa was vital for Australia, removing KL Rahul for 11 in the 37th over before dismissing Nitish Reddy and Axar Patel in the 45th to complete a fine four-wicket haul

Patel was dismissed just short of his half-century.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, who forged a much-needed partnership after early setbacks, were dismissed following a 100-run stand.

Mitchell Starc dealt a serious blow by dismissing Sharma in the 30th over, while Adam Zampa claimed Iyer’s wicket just three overs later.

Sharma, on 73, had steadied the innings after India lost two wickets in quick succession.

After a poor outing in the previous match, Rohit displayed calm and composed batting, reaching his 59th ODI half-century when it mattered most.

Meanwhile, Iyer also played a crucial role reaching his 23rd half-century in the ODI format for India in 67 balls.