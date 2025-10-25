India aim to iron out flaws in clash against Bangladesh ahead of Women's World Cup semifinals

NAVI MUMBAI: India will have a final opportunity to iron out any flaws, especially while responding to pressure situations, when they face Bangladesh in their final fixture here on Sunday ahead of Women's World Cup semifinals.

The winner of Saturday's clash between Australia and South Africa at Indore will top the points table and subsequently meet India in the semifinal here on October 30.

A win over Bangladesh will not alter the World Cup hosts' fourth-place finish in the league stage. India can get to a maximum of eight points with triumph over Bangladesh but will remain behind England, who are placed third with nine points and can take that tally to 11 if they defeat New Zealand on Sunday.

Their existence in the tournament under threat, India came out firing on all cylinders to thwart the New Zealand challenge and booked a spot in the semifinals in a rain-affected clash  but one that did not truly test them to the hilt.

India got the best of the batting conditions in the first half to pile up 340/3 in 49 overs, riding on centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal before rains intervened, while Jemimah Rodrigues provided the much-needed impetus which was missing throughout at No.3 with a brisk unbeaten 76.

Indian bowlers, who restricted New Zealand to 271/8 in 44 overs chasing a revised target of 325, were undoubtedly aided with the scoreboard pressure as the White Ferns failed to mount a challenge. Renuka Singh Thakur once again swung the new ball to snaffle two early wickets.