Shreyas Iyer stable, moved out of ICU after spleen injury in Sydney hospital

NEW DELHI: India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia, has been shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital and is now in a stable condition, easing concerns over his health.

“He has been shifted out of ICU and may take a few more days before he is discharged from hospital in Sydney,” a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling.

Though he initially walked off the field with assistance from the physio, his condition later deteriorated as his vital parameters dropped, prompting immediate hospitalisation.

Subsequent tests revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, following which he was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring.

It is understood that BCCI's head of medical services, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, in his communication to the board, commended the on-field medical staff for their swift and efficient response, which helped avert a potentially critical situation.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that Iyer’s family members are expected to travel to Sydney soon to be by his side as he continues to recover.