Rain halts play after India’s brisk start in first T20I against Australia in Canberra

CANBERRA: Rain halted play after India’s brisk start in the first T20I against Australia here on Wednesday, with the visitors cruising at 43 for 1 in five overs.

Abhishek Sharma, who struck four boundaries in a fluent 19, was dismissed by Nathan Ellis while trying to loft over mid-off. Vice-captain Shubman Gill (16 batting) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (8 batting), who smacked a six over square leg, were at the crease when steady drizzle stopped play.

TOSS

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field against India in the first T20I of the five-match series.

India have gone with two frontline pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana while Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy will perform the spin duties.

Injury prone all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20 Internationals due to neck spasms, the BCCI had said on Wednesday.

TEAMS

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.