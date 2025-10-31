Australia win toss, opt to bowl against India in second T20I

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl in the second T20I against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. Skipper Mitchell Marsh leads the home side, while India will open with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma as they face Josh Hazlewood with the new ball.

Before the start of play, both teams and match officials will observe a tribute to 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin, who tragically died in a training accident on Thursday. All players will wear black armbands in his memory.

Playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood