Buchi Babu Spinners help TNCA Prez's XI bounce back in final

CHENNAI: It was a fruitful day for the TNCA President's XI as they first restricted Hyderabad to 376 and then replied back strongly to post 142/1 in 61 overs at stumps on Day two of the final of the Buchi Babu tournament played at the CSK-HPC grounds on Sunday.

From the overnight score of 296/5, Hyderabad could add only 80 runs on Sunday and lost five wickets. Their middle-order caved to the guile of TNCA President's XI spinners P Vidyuth (4/104) and J Hemchudeshan (3/120) who picked up seven wickets among themselves. Varun Goud was expected to keep the momentum going for Hyderabad but he failed to read a sharp turn from Vidyuth and Vishal behind the stumps lapped on to the offering. Later, Aniketh Reddy's unbeaten 37 helped Hyderabad go past the 350-run mark. "Pleased with the way the day turned out. I expected our spinners to bowl better today and credit to them they did an excellent job. Both Vidyuth and Hemchudeshan were spot on and bowled with lot of vigour to test the footwork of the visitors batters," complimented M Senthilnathan, chief coach of the Tamil Nadu and coach of the TNCA President's XI.

Hemchudeshan gave credit to the coach and his partner-in-crime Vidyuth. "Viduyth bowled brilliantly today. I lent his good support. Today the wicket was much better and helped the spinners a bit and we grabbed the opportunity to get Hyderabad all out quickly. Senthil sir told us to have patience and keep bowling a steady line and length and with accuracy in order to induce mistakes. We just followed his plan and got wickets," revealed Hemchudeshan.