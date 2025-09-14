Asia Cup 2025: India rattle Pakistan top order as Axar, Kuldeep lead bowling charge

India’s bowlers delivered a fiery opening spell to leave Pakistan struggling at 64 for 6 in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A match in Dubai on Sunday. Hardik Pandya struck in the very first over, dismissing Saim Ayub for a duck on the second ball of the innings, before Jasprit Bumrah removed Mohammad Haris in the next over to put India firmly on top.

Pakistan tried to fight back through Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan, who attacked with a series of boundaries during the Powerplay. But Axar Patel ended the resistance, dismissing Fakhar for 17 and skipper Salman Ali Agha for just 3 in successive overs.

The collapse deepened when Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets in two balls, sending back Hasan Nawaz and trapping Mohammad Nawaz LBW despite a review.

TOSS

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the high-voltage clash between the two nations in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025.

The Indian side, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, remains unchanged from their opening game. Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands nor make eye contact with his Pakistani counterpart.

India comes into this match after a dominant win in their opener against the UAE. Pakistan, too, have momentum following a strong win over Oman.

This is the first time the two nations meet after the recent geopolitical tension following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation SIndoor by India. There have also been calls to boycott the match. However, the sports minister had affirmed India's participation.

Playing XI

India

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammed Haris, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (captain), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed