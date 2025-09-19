Asia Cup: Unbeaten Sri Lanka hope to tame Bangladesh again in opening Super Four game

DUBAI: A determined Sri Lanka will take inspiration from their unbeaten group campaign and start favourites against an inconsistent Bangladesh in the first Super Four match of the Asia Cup here on Saturday.

Ably led by Charith Asalanka, the Lankans finished on top of Group B with three wins from as many matches, ahead of Bangladesh and T20 World Cup semifinalists Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by six wickets before defeating Hong Kong and Afghanistan by four and six wickets respectively.

But the Lankans are very capable of collapsing as well. The Islanders almost lost against Hong Kong on Monday after opener Pathum Nissanka's fifty.

A brittle middle-order is the major concern for Sri Lanka as they were on the verge of a familiar nosedive against Hong Kong, just three weeks after they were bowled out for 80 by Zimbabwe in Harare.

Nissanka has been the standout performer for Sri Lanka with the bat, leading the run-scorers' list with 124 runs from three games, including two fifties.

After two sedate knocks, wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis finally came to the party with an attacking 74 off 52 balls against Afghanistan, much to the delight of the Lankans.