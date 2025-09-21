India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match

Abhishek Sharma smashed a quickfire 24-ball half-century as India dominated the 172-run chase against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash.
Sharma and opening partner Shubman Gill helped India cruise to 105/1 at the end of 10 overs.
The pair put on a 100-run partnership, outclassing Pakistan in almost every over. Pakistan finally found some relief at the end of the tenth over when Faheem Ashraf bowled Gill, who fell just three runs short of his fifty.
Suryakumar Yadav, who came to bat after Gill’s departure, quickly followed suit, adding nothing to the chase.
The match had already seen tensions flare earlier, as Gill exchanged heated words with Shaheen Afridi after hitting him for two fours in the fourth over. Sharma also showed visible frustration during an altercation with Haris Rauf.
Earlier, Pakistan set a target of 172 in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against India in Dubai on Sunday.
Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with a quickfire 58, while Shivam Dube was India’s most effective bowler, taking two key wickets.
Dube grabbed the wickets of Farhan (58 off 45 balls) and Saim Ayub (21 off 17 balls), who had stitched together a valuable 72-run partnership for the second wicket, to stop the run flow after Pakistan had scored 91/1 at the halfway mark of their innings.
Dube broke the stand in the 11th over by dismissing Ayub to leave Pakistan at 93/2 before he got rid of Farhan in the 15th over to have the opponents in trouble at 115/4.
Mohammad Nawaz (21) and Faheem Ashraf (20 not out) were the other notable contributors for Pakistan.
India’s fielding mistakes helped Pakistan, with Abhishek Sharma dropping two catches, Kuldeep Yadav missing one, and Shubman Gill spilling another late on, allowing Pakistan to post 171/5 in 20 overs.
Earlier, controversy arose when Fakhar Zaman was ruled caught behind off Hardik Pandya, though commentator Waqar Younis suggested the ball may not have carried cleanly to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.
Off the field, captain Suryakumar Yadav reignited fresh controversy by refusing to shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Agha once again after winning the toss and choosing to bowl.
The league match between the two neighbours had also seen the captains skip the handshake.
India brought back pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Varun Chakravarthy in place of Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh from the last match.
Teams
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
