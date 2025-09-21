India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match

Abhishek Sharma smashed a quickfire 24-ball half-century as India dominated the 172-run chase against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash.

Sharma and opening partner Shubman Gill helped India cruise to 105/1 at the end of 10 overs.

The pair put on a 100-run partnership, outclassing Pakistan in almost every over. Pakistan finally found some relief at the end of the tenth over when Faheem Ashraf bowled Gill, who fell just three runs short of his fifty.

Suryakumar Yadav, who came to bat after Gill’s departure, quickly followed suit, adding nothing to the chase.

The match had already seen tensions flare earlier, as Gill exchanged heated words with Shaheen Afridi after hitting him for two fours in the fourth over. Sharma also showed visible frustration during an altercation with Haris Rauf.