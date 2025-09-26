Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav fined 30 per cent of match fee over Pahalgam attack comments, India appeal verdict

Pakistan filed a complaint with the ICC against SKY for dedicating his team’s September 14 win to Pahalgam attack victims and the Indian armed forces.
Suryakumar Yadav
Indian men's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav seen during a press conference.(File Photo | AP)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

DUBAI: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined 30 percent of his match fee for his comments after the Asia Cup group league fixture against Pakistan when he alluded to the military skirmish between the two countries in May, tournament sources said Friday.

It is learnt that India have appealed against the ICC's verdict.

"The ICC will not issue any official release on the sanctions till end of the tournament," a source said.

It could come on Monday, while the tournament final is scheduled to be played here on Sunday.

Pakistan had filed a complaint against Suryakumar with the ICC for making political comments after he dedicated his team's win over the arch foes on September 14 to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces.

Suryakumar pleaded not guilty to the charge and was apparently told not to make any statement that could be construed as political in the remainder of the tournament.

The India skipper's hearing was conducted by ICC match referee Richie Richardson.

Tensions between the two sides have been running high starting with India's refusal to do a traditional handshake with Pakistani players at the time of toss and after the games as a gesture of solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

Twenty six people were killed in the attack that was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists in April.

In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor in May to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

ICC
Suryakumar Yadav
fined
India Pakistan cricket

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com