Asia Cup Final: Kuldeep tears through Pakistan, sets India 147-run target

Pakistan were bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs in the 2025 Asia Cup final on Sunday, as spinner Kuldeep Yadav tore through their batting line-up, leaving India to chase 147 in 20 overs.

Put in to bat first, Pakistan began strongly, reaching 45 without loss at the end of the powerplay. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman attacked the Indian bowlers before settling into a controlled partnership.

The duo brought up a 50-run stand in the seventh over, with Farhan accelerating to his half-century in the ninth over. Zaman provided steady support as the partnership extended to 87 before Farhan fell to Varun Chakravarthy for 57 off 38 balls in the 10th over.

After the strong start, Pakistan’s innings unraveled under sustained pressure from India’s bowlers. Kuldeep, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel picked wickets at regular intervals, restricting the total to 146 in 19.1 overs.

Kuldeep finished with four wickets for 30 runs in his four overs, while Axar, Varun and pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets each.

India made three changes, with Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube replacing Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. Hardik Pandya was ruled out with a niggle. Pakistan named an unchanged XI.

Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis conducted the toss interviews with the India and Pakistan captains separately after PCB's request to Asian Cricket Council to keep a neutral presenter for the title clash.

Notably, India had beaten Pakistan in both the group-stage and Super Four matches earlier in the tournament.

Teams:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.