Champions India not awarded Asia Cup trophy after their refusal to take it from Mohsin Naqvi

DUBAI: In a bizarre sequence of events, the Asia Cup trophy was not awarded to champions India at the presentation after they refused to accept the silverware from Pakistan minister and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi.

There was drama aplenty following India's thrilling win in the Asia Cup final over arch-rivals here on Sunday, which culminated with the victors celebrating their triumph without the trophy.

The presentation ceremony finally began after a long delay but only individual performers were feted.

Despite India's refusal to accept the trophy from him, Naqvi stood firm on the stage and eventually the trophy was not awarded to the winning team probably the first time on a cricket field.

Despite the delay, a sizeable number of Indian fans stayed back for the presentation and they did not shy away from booing Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha when he walked towards the stage.

India were fine with taking the trophy from Emirates Cricket Board's vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, who shared the stage with Naqvi but the latter did not allow that to happen.