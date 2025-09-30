Silence during sledging, match-winning knock was his best reply to Pakistan: Tilak Varma

HYDERABAD: Winning the Asia Cup was the "best reply" to an aggressive opposition, middle-order batter Tilak Varma said on Tuesday, revealing that he overcame pressure and verbal volleys from Pakistan players en route to his match-winning half-century in the title clash.

Tilak struck an unbeaten 69 to guide India to a five-wicket win over their arch-rivals in Dubai last Sunday.

"There was some pressure and nerves initially. But I have placed my country ahead of everything else and I wanted to win the match for the country. I knew if I succumbed to the pressure at that time, I would be letting down myself and 140 crore people of the country," Tilak said after his arrival from Dubai last night.

"I believed in the basics that I learned as a young cricketer from my coaches and executed it. The best reply to them was to win the match and that's what we did," he added.

Tilak admitted that the Pakistan players resorted to intense sledging during the match, but he preferred to remain silent while India were chasing 147.

"After Operation Sindoor, they came hard on us. We have replied in a good way to them by playing sports the way it should be played. We lost three wickets quickly and things were a bit heated up then.

"I came to bat a bit earlier than normal. But I did not say anything or play a rash shot, as it would have let the team and country down then," he said.

However, the Hyderabadi revealed that he gave a piece of his mind to the Pakistan players once India had secured the target.

"During the match, I was just focusing on my basics, I was not ready to answer them. Whatever I want to tell them I told them after the match and not when the game was going on.

"There were a lot of things happening in the middle but I can't reveal all of them. Those things happen in India vs Pakistan matches and they are part of the game. But our focus was on winning the match," he said.