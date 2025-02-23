D Vasu's role in Kerala's dream run to Ranji final

CHENNAI: Even as everyone is still reliving the thrilling fifth day that took Kerala to their first Ranji Trophy final, D Vasu is a happy man. The former Tamil Nadu all-rounder and former head coach is the Director of Cricket of Kerala Cricket Association High Performance centre and has a significant role in the successful campaign the team has had so far.

''Very happy with the way Kerala played to reach the Ranji final. My job is generally overall management and mentoring of players and coaches,'' Vasu told this daily.

The 57-year-old has been the Director of the TNCA Academy in the past and has wealth of experience in helping a talented unit become a match-winning one. Roped in by KCA in 2024, Vasu's has had his part in not just winning matches but also working towards improving the overall strength of cricket in the state. "I was aware that the Kerala players across formats and age-groups were a talented lot. Without grit and determination, talent alone will not blossom. I was keen to mentor and improve the mindset of players. Only if you believe that you can win, will results come," he added.

Vasu insists that KCA gave him a free hand and that the Kerala Premier League T20 tournament was a big morale booster. "The President and the secretary of KCA were the main drivers behind wanting to improve in red-ball cricket. Lot of work has gone into infrastructure, coaches development and camps. The administration worked with an open mindset and wanted the best for the cricketers. The advent of KPL T-20 format gave a lot of confidence and boost to the players," Vasu explained.

"Amay Khurasiya, OV Mazhar Moidu and M Rajagopal are the coaches put in a lot of work with the players. Their (coaches) hard work has been beneficial for the players,'' said Vasu, before adding, "Coaching Beyond and B Arun's contributions to fast bowlers and coaches development was a positive factor,'' said Vasu.

The 57-year-old said that reaching the Ranji final will have a long-lasting impact in the next generation of players. "This (reaching the final) is a great driver for change, self belief and motivates the next generation of Kerala players to dream to play for the Indian team," Vasu said.

As for the final, the veteran coach believes Kerala has the momentum with them. "Every player has contributed to the success so far, so I cannot single out one player who will be the key in the final. Vidarbha have the home advantage but Kerala has the momentum and the motivation to do well. The wicket and the toss could play a vital part as well," signed off Vasu.