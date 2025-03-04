Champions Trophy: Kohli's 84 helps India march into final with four-wicket win over Australia

India marched into the final of the Champions Trophy with a four-wicket victory over Australia in Dubai thanks to a brilliant 84 by Virat Kohli.

Chasing 265, Kohli made his 74th ODI fifty before being caught in the deep off Adam Zampa. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya then added 34 runs to take India to the brink of victory. Pandya, who hit three massive sixes, fell for 28 with six runs needed.

Rahul finished off the game with a six off Glenn Maxwell. He had come to the crease after Axar Patel was bowled by Nathan Ellis for 27.

Australia had earlier grabbed the vital wicket of Shreyas Iyer who was bowled by Adam Zampa for 45. Iyer and Virat Kohli had added 91 runs for the third wicket.

India had lost two early wickets in their chase of 265. Shubman Gill was the first to go, being castled by Ben Dwarshuis for eight to leave India at 30/1.

Australia dropped Rohit Sharma twice before he became the second man out, trapped leg before by Cooper Connolly for 28 off 29 balls. At the end of 10 overs, India were 55/2.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 264 in 49.3 overs after electing to bat. Skipper Steve Smith top-scored with 73 while Alex Carey made 61. For India, Mohammed Shami was the most successful bowler with three wickets while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece.

Carey had made a brisk 61 off 57 balls before being run out by a direct hit from Shreyas Iyer in the 48th over.

Steve Smith’s dismissal in the 37th over was crucial, preventing Australia from reaching 300+. Despite India's disciplined bowling, it was the well-paced fifties from Smith and Carey that helped Australia post a modest 264.