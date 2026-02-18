T20 World Cup: Dube makes it a perfect end for India in group stages

AHMEDABAD: Four wins in as many games. Yet to lose a match in an ICC event since November 19, 2023. It was also their only loss across the last four ICC events. That is the Indian men’s cricket team for you as Suryakumar Yadav and Co beat the Netherlands by 17 runs to finish on top of Group A in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The co-hosts and defending champions were the team to beat when the tournament got underway. They still are to an extent, but the campaign has been far from perfect. They collapsed against the USA before Suryakumar rescued them. Namibia tested them, but Hardik Pandya showed up. Against Pakistan, Ishan Kishan did his part, and versus the Netherlands in Ahmedabad, it was Shivam Dube’s turn.

Coming into the match, Dube had already made two cameos — a 16-ball 23 against Namibia and a 17-ball 27 versus Pakistan — down the order. Here, however, a lot more was needed from Dube. Promoted to No 5 ahead of Hardik, when Dube walked in, India had gone through a lull.

With both Kishan and Abhishek Sharma falling early, the Men in Blue did not have the blistering start that they are used to. After nine overs, the scoreboard read 69/3 with a run rate of 7.66. Given the rate at which India had been going into the lead up to the World Cup and even in their previous two games, it was not up to the mark. In the three overs leading up to Dube’s entry, India had managed only 18 runs with Tilak falling in the eighth over.