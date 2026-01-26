Vintage Suryakumar Yadav finds form just before big show

CHENNAI: It's time to state the obvious. The Indian team are the favourites to retain the T20 World Cup. In the months leading up to the bash, they looked proper challengers to at least reach the final. Now, after their clinical, systemic dissection of New Zealand in India in varied conditions over the last week, the final should be their minimal ambition.

Over the last seven days, they have again bared their teeth in a show of remarkable strength. Sure, teams have constantly used T20 cricket to display naked aggression but the Black Caps have had no answers to the kind of brute hitting India have subjected them to. Abhishek Sharma is doing with the bat what Jasprit Bumrah has done with the ball for over a decade. Break games open early doors. His assault and understanding of the field restrictions — coupled with Ishan Kishan's devil may care attitude at No. 3 — has meant this Indian batting unit is always on turbo-charge. Granted, there may be days when such a hedonistic, care-free batting will see them be 3/10 after one over but over the long run, this is the way to play the game. They used to suffer when an earlier management saw T20Is as shortened ODIs. This one sees T20Is as a separate sport in itself.

When they began the white-ball season Down Under, there were quiet whispers over Suryakumar Yadav. The first Indian unicorn in this format had forgotten the grammar of the sport he had at least co-authored. 7 n.o, 47 n.o, 0, 5, 12, 1, 39 n.o, 1, 24, 20, 12, 5, 12 and 5 were his returns since the beginning of the Asia Cup last September.