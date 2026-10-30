Being a selector is a thankless job, but immensely satisfying: S Sharath 

CHENNAI: One ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title (2024), one Men’s Champions Trophy title (2025), 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup runner-up, two Men’s U19 World Cup titles (2022 and 2026), and multiple Asia Cups across senior and junior teams. Over the last five years, S Sharath has played a significant role in Indian cricket's success stories across age groups at the highest level as junior selection committee chair (2021-26) and senior selector (2023-25).
Reflecting on his tenure as selector, the former Tamil Nadu captain called it a “thankless, but definitely satisfying” job. One that oversaw transitions from Rohit Sharma to Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and to Shubman Gill in ODIs and Tests during this time. He credited outgoing chief selector Ajit Agarkar, former coach Rahul Dravid and current head of BCCI Centre of Excellence VVS Laxman for their support and gives a ringside view on the committee's inner workings.
The prolific run-getter from Tamil Nadu, Sharath, represented the state for more than 15 years (1992-2007). He holds the record for the second-most runs for TN in the Ranji Trophy (6,597). One of the consistent performers for the state, Sharath missed out on the chance to move up the ladder and represent the country at a time when India had a packed middle-order. “It is the one regret my father had when he passed away,” the 53-year-old reflected.
Having served Tamil Nadu cricket with distinction in various roles — batter, captain, match referee, selector, etc. — across three decades, Sharath returns to where it all began wearing a new hat. The former captain has been appointed as the Head of Cricket for the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. In a conversation with this daily, he opens up on his tenure as selector, the challenges that came with it, his next innings and more. Excerpts:
It has been a rollercoaster ride in the last five years for you. Looking back, how do you assess your five years as selector?
Definitely satisfying, but it is a thankless job. I need to thank people like N Srinivasan sir, Kasi Viswanathan sir, Jay Shah bhai, and two greats — (former head coach and NCA head) Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman (head of CoE) — for being there throughout and giving space to my team of selectors, both senior and junior. I thank my family, who have been a massive pillar of support.
What helped you adapt and take the job head-on?
I was a match referee for almost 10 years. It was a very good learning experience. You are travelling throughout India, watching matches. And we see the people working there. At that time, I saw the way Abey Kuruvilla — who was the junior selection committee chair — went about things. They won the U19 World Cup as well. I’ve been a selector at the state level, too. All these things definitely help you get a better perspective and give your best shot.
When you joined the selection committee, the pandemic was still at its peak. What were the challenges you faced early on?
That was really tough because the whole of India was struggling. That is why it was so special to win both the Asia Cup and the 2022 U19 World Cup. My co-selectors from the junior committee — Parthiv Patel, Ranadeb Bose, Kishan Mohan, and Harvinder Singh Sodhi — did a fabulous job, working every day over Zoom calls, getting feedback, and watching matches. That helped us.
In 2023, you joined the senior committee and worked with Agarkar, Dravid and Rohit, overseeing two ICC titles as well as multiple captaincy changes. Could you give us a peek into how the committee worked?
They are exceptional cricketers and human beings. The senior selection committee chairman, Ajit Agarkar, did a fantastic job. He was in constant touch with those two people, and the teamwork was fantastic. There was no ‘I’ there. We, collectively, made some right calls; a lot of youngsters came. That is the beauty of selection. We have to have a balanced look. No decision is made in a hurry. It is well thought out and well assessed. They have a lot of debates. It is only a collective decision. You can see how people judge us by the ICC trophies we won in the last four or five years.
After Rohit retired from T20Is, instead of Hardik, Suryakumar was appointed as captain. There were similar leadership transitions in ODI and Tests as well. What are the challenges that selectors face in these situations?
The transition naturally has to happen from senior to junior. Surya was part of the leadership group in T20 when Rohit was captain, and when Surya became captain, Hardik was in the leadership group. They all gel together. There was no senior-junior. They have been a massive support when transitions happen. Now, Shubman Gill is leading. There were leaders when he was just a player, like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya. So many people are there to guide them. The experience is there, and we cannot discount it.
The likes of Rohit, Kohli, and Ashwin are leaders in how they guide the next generation of stars to take Indian cricket forward. Rohit, as a captain, had a personal touch to his way of doing things. He, Kohli, Rahul, and Surya have mentored next-gen stars like Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Gill. Similarly, Mohammed Shami and Bumrah are always there for the young pacers, while Ashwin has guided Kuldeep Yadav immensely. That is the beauty of Indian cricket. The senior cricketers have always helped junior cricketers.
In your five years, there is not much you have not seen in Indian cricket. Looking back, what were your biggest takeaways?
When I was the junior committee chair, we had solid learnings from Laxman. The way he approached ICC tournaments, bilateral series, it is a constant learning. Nobody is bigger than the game. We are all students of the game. We constantly keep learning to improve, to get better. We constantly looked, travelled, assessed, and we got a lot of help from CoE. Most importantly, our wavelength matched, and that helped us build strong teams. We were ICC Test Championship runners-up; our red-ball cricket is steadily improving. White-ball cricket, the way we are playing in the T20s... These are constant improvements. When a new selector comes, they would also follow this process, and it would help them out.
After five successful years, you are back at where it all started — Tamil Nadu. What do you think needs to be improved in TN cricket?
There is a lot of improvement to be made in Tamil Nadu cricket. Our junior cricket is doing reasonably well. Our senior cricket is also doing well, but we have to constantly keep working hard and try to improve. You need the temperament to build a strong, cohesive unit. The coaches are really good. So, we have to work as a team to pull it off. I’m sure that office bearers, as well as Apex Council members, are on the same page. Because they know how cricket is played here. You have to be patient to develop emerging cricketers in both women’s and men’s cricket; that is the key. We also need to plan frequent development programmes and emerging camps from U12, U14, U16, U19 to seniors (for both men and women) so that there is a steady flow of talent pool from age-group to the state teams. We have to inculcate qualities like playing an aggressive brand of cricket with an intent to win at any cost from a very young age and focus on improving overall fitness and fielding standards across all age groups. That’s the first step we are working towards.