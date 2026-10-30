Being a selector is a thankless job, but immensely satisfying: S Sharath 

It has been a rollercoaster ride in the last five years for you. Looking back, how do you assess your five years as selector?

Definitely satisfying, but it is a thankless job. I need to thank people like N Srinivasan sir, Kasi Viswanathan sir, Jay Shah bhai, and two greats — (former head coach and NCA head) Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman (head of CoE) — for being there throughout and giving space to my team of selectors, both senior and junior. I thank my family, who have been a massive pillar of support.

What helped you adapt and take the job head-on?

I was a match referee for almost 10 years. It was a very good learning experience. You are travelling throughout India, watching matches. And we see the people working there. At that time, I saw the way Abey Kuruvilla — who was the junior selection committee chair — went about things. They won the U19 World Cup as well. I’ve been a selector at the state level, too. All these things definitely help you get a better perspective and give your best shot.

When you joined the selection committee, the pandemic was still at its peak. What were the challenges you faced early on?

That was really tough because the whole of India was struggling. That is why it was so special to win both the Asia Cup and the 2022 U19 World Cup. My co-selectors from the junior committee — Parthiv Patel, Ranadeb Bose, Kishan Mohan, and Harvinder Singh Sodhi — did a fabulous job, working every day over Zoom calls, getting feedback, and watching matches. That helped us.

In 2023, you joined the senior committee and worked with Agarkar, Dravid and Rohit, overseeing two ICC titles as well as multiple captaincy changes. Could you give us a peek into how the committee worked?

They are exceptional cricketers and human beings. The senior selection committee chairman, Ajit Agarkar, did a fantastic job. He was in constant touch with those two people, and the teamwork was fantastic. There was no ‘I’ there. We, collectively, made some right calls; a lot of youngsters came. That is the beauty of selection. We have to have a balanced look. No decision is made in a hurry. It is well thought out and well assessed. They have a lot of debates. It is only a collective decision. You can see how people judge us by the ICC trophies we won in the last four or five years.