Home Sport Cricket Scorecard

Everyone told me about my problems but Jason Gillespie provided solutions: Ishant Sharma

Ishant played a lot of Test matches under Mahendra Singh Dhoni and there were six or seven fast bowlers being rotated at that time, compared to three or four now.

Published: 28th December 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Ishant Sharma

India's Ishant Sharma. (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ishant Sharma was told about his problems by many but there was only one Jason Gillespie who provided him the solutions that he was seeking for the longest time.

Ishant also feels that "better communication" with years of experience between him, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav also worked wonders for country's finest pace unit under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

"The problem in India is that everybody tells you about the problem but no one tells you the solution. Now knowing the solution is an important aspect," Ishant told reporters during an interaction at the Feroz Shah Kotla after the Ranji Trophy encounter against Hyderabad.

"I have realised that may be one or two people worked on the solutions. The problem everyone can tell you but one who is a good coach will tell you about solutions," said the veteran of 96 Tests and 292 wickets.

So what was his problem? "A lot of people would tell me that I need to increase the pace of my fuller deliveries. No one told me how to do that? It was when I went to play county cricket, Jason Gillespie gave me the solution," said Ishant, who played for Sussex under Gillespie's coaching.

"Gillespie told me that in order to increase pace in fuller deliveries, you don't just release it but hit the deck so that it should target the knee roll," he said.

Ishant also explained how the former Australian pacer changed his training methods to get better results.

"Like first, I would put cones (on good length spots) during nets. But that's okay for a youngster, who wants to get his areas right but for someone like me, I need to see where my ball is finishing rather than where it's pitched. Practice is almost same but outcome is different. Gillespie's instructions ensured that my fuller delivery is faster now."

Ishant played a lot of Test matches under Mahendra Singh Dhoni and there were six or seven fast bowlers being rotated at that time, compared to three or four now.

"Look during Dhoni's time, some of us didn't have that much of experience. Also the fast bowlers would be rotated a lot, that's also a reason that consistency as a group couldn't be achieved.

"If you know that you are a pool of 3-4 fast bowlers (now with Jasprit Bumrah), that increases communication. Earlier, there would be 6 to 7 bowlers, communication wasn't there.

"But when Virat took over, we have all by then gained fair amount of experience and that helped. Now when you play more, stay in that dressing room more, spend more time with team compared to family, discussions are free and frank. And then you start enjoying when you go out there in the middle. That's a different feeling," said the man who will be the second pacer after Kapil Dev to complete 100 Tests.

Ishant now bowls in short bursts with increased pace and it has happened after he stopped bowling his stock back of length deliveries which was a routine under Dhoni, who used him for long spells.

"From the beginning, I got a tag and people started calling me "workhorse", "workhorse".

So seniors at that time would tell me that you need to bowl 20 overs and if you even give 60 runs, you will still end up getting three wickets.

"So that works on your mind that you have to bowl 20 overs. So you bowl back of length deliveries and batsmen start leaving those till they get set and then come back to attack you. And you end up giving away 80 runs."

So was this role of a "workhorse" given to him? "No role was given to me but that became a role. Your job is to get batsmen out whenever you can. I was not experienced enough earlier but now I know my job."

So what's the secret of getting better with age? "Haven't you heard light flickers one final time before it goes off," he said on a lighter note.

"I had so much of ups and downs in my career and there hasn't been a lot of consistency. So you are under a lot of pressure. Since 2010, I used to be under a lot of pressure to perform and lost my sleep over it. So I have stopped thinking. I will give my hundred percent to each delivery and result will take care of itself."

Purely because of his longevity, his name is taken in the same breath as Kapil or Zaheer Khan, the latter also being a guiding force for the better part of his career.

"I am not into comparisons with Zak paa or Kapil paaji to be honest. They have performed a lot for the country.

"As far as I am concerned, I can tell you whatever experience I have gained, I try and pass it onto the juniors. That's important. So that in coming years, there is another fast bowler who can play for Delhi. That would make me proud," added Ishant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Scorecard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ishant Sharma Jason Gillespie Indian cricket team
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp