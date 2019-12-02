Home Sport Football

I-League: Narrow win for Chennai City FC vs TRAU

In another game, Churchill Brothers FC came away with three points against Pu­n­jab FC after a 3-0 win at Fatorda.

Published: 02nd December 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai CIty FC

Chennai City FC players after their victory against TRAU in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By ENS & Agencies

COIMBATORE: Defending I-League champions Chennai City FC got their title defence off to a winning start, beating newcomers Tiddim Road Athletic Union 1-0 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Sunday. Spanish winger Fito, making his debut for Chennai, scored the only goal of the game.

Akbar Nawas’ men had to endure a frustrating first half where a resolute TRAU defence and a couple of misses from their star man and last year’s top-scorer Pedro Manzi denied them a lead. But Chennai City did not have to wait long as an error from the TRAU defence allowed Fito to slot in. Manzi and Mashoor Shereef had chances to increase the lead, but they failed to capitalise.

With 15 minutes to go, TRAU made two changes in order to make things happen, bringing on Deepak Devrani and Abinash Ruidas. However, Chennai dominated the game till the end, coming close to scoring the second goal many times.

In another game, Churchill Brothers FC came away with three points against Pu­n­jab FC after a 3-0 win at Fatorda. Former Aizawl FC forward Lalkhapuimawia scored twice and Willis Plaza once to get Churchill off to a perfect start.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai City FC Tiddim Road Athletic Union TRAU I-League Fito
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deja vu for Chennai? December rains leave city inundated
Hyd Rape Case: Furious citizens take to the street, demand justice
Gallery
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp