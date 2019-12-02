I-League: Narrow win for Chennai City FC vs TRAU

By ENS & Agencies

COIMBATORE: Defending I-League champions Chennai City FC got their title defence off to a winning start, beating newcomers Tiddim Road Athletic Union 1-0 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Sunday. Spanish winger Fito, making his debut for Chennai, scored the only goal of the game.

Akbar Nawas’ men had to endure a frustrating first half where a resolute TRAU defence and a couple of misses from their star man and last year’s top-scorer Pedro Manzi denied them a lead. But Chennai City did not have to wait long as an error from the TRAU defence allowed Fito to slot in. Manzi and Mashoor Shereef had chances to increase the lead, but they failed to capitalise.

With 15 minutes to go, TRAU made two changes in order to make things happen, bringing on Deepak Devrani and Abinash Ruidas. However, Chennai dominated the game till the end, coming close to scoring the second goal many times.

In another game, Churchill Brothers FC came away with three points against Pu­n­jab FC after a 3-0 win at Fatorda. Former Aizawl FC forward Lalkhapuimawia scored twice and Willis Plaza once to get Churchill off to a perfect start.