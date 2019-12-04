Home Sport Football

Atletico Madrid faces punishment after Antoine Griezmann threats

The Spanish league said Wednesday it denounced the club after some fans chanted 'Die Griezmann' early in the match won by Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Published: 04th December 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

FC Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann falls during a Spanish La Liga between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid

By Associated Press

MADRID: Atlético Madrid is facing punishment after its fans made threatening chants against former player Antoine Griezmann during last weekend's Spanish league match against Barcelona.

The Spanish league said Wednesday it denounced the club after some fans chanted 'Die Griezmann' early in the match won by Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

The Spanish soccer federation's anti-violence committee will analyze the case.

The club is mostly likely to be fined if found guilty.

The league said about 2,000 fans from Atlético's ultras section made the chants for about 20 seconds in the seventh minute of the match.

The chants were repeated in the second half.

Griezmann left Atlético for Barcelona at the end of last season in a transfer worth more than 120 million euros ($132 million).

The France forward was jeered nearly every time he touched the ball at the Metropolitano on Sunday.

It was his first match at Atlético's stadium since leaving the club.

Barcelona won 1-0 with an 86th-minute goal by Lionel Messi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid Barcelona La Liga
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp