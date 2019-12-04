Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin FC appoints Owen Coyle as new head coach

The 53-year-old Scot replaces Englishman John Gregory, who parted ways with the two-time champions on Saturday after a lacklustre start to the ongoing ISL season.

Published: 04th December 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Owen Coyle (Photo: AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian Super League team Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday appointed former Burnley and Bolton Wanderers manager Owen Coyle as the new head coach till the end of the season.

The 53-year-old Scot replaces Englishman John Gregory, who parted ways with the two-time champions on Saturday after a lacklustre start to the ongoing ISL season.

"I am incredibly proud to join Chennaiyin FC as Head Coach.

I believe we possess a squad with great potential and the hunger to do well, complimented by an ardent fanbase always backing us.

I can't wait to get started," Coyle said in a club statement.

Coyle begins his stint as CFC head coach with an away game against Jamshedpur FC on December 9.

He has previously managed English premiership teams- Burnley and Bolton Wanderers- and is credited with getting the former promoted to the Premier League in 2009.

"Owen (Coyle) is a renowned name in British football, with a fantastic career as both player and coach.

We are really happy and excited to have him onboard.

Our conversations with Owen have been really promising and we are certain he will steer us back to glory.

I wish him the very best as he begins his tenure with us," the Chennaiyin FC co-owners said jointly in a statement.

Coyle enjoyed a long and impressive career as a striker with the likes of English Premier League Bolton Wanderers along with Dundee United and Motherwell in the Scottish top flight among other clubs, the statement said.

A Scot by birth and an Irishman by descent, Coyle has scored more than 300 goals in his entire playing career and has also appeared at the international level with the Republic of Ireland.

Chennaiyin is placed ninth in the points table with just five points from six matches which includes one win.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennaiyin FC Owen Coyle
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp