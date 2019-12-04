Home Sport Football

Freddie Ljungberg seeks Arsene Wenger advice as he plots Arsenal revival

The 42-year-old interim manager took over from Unai Emery at the Emirates last week after the Spaniard was sacked, with Arsenal languishing in mid-table in the Premier League.

Arsenal's interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg looks out during the match against Norwich City, during their English Premier League soccer match at Carrow Road in Norwich, England, Sunday Dec. 1, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Freddie Ljungberg intends to tap into the knowledge of Arsene Wenger and Sven-Goran Eriksson as he prepares for his second game in charge of Arsenal.

Ljungberg said Wenger, who brought the Swede to Arsenal as a player back in 1998, and Eriksson could offer valuable experience as he looks to build his own career.

Asked if he had spoken to former Arsenal boss Wenger, he replied: "No (not yet).

"I would really like to speak to him. I'm in contact with him but I haven't spoke to him because it's been a bit hectic, but it's on my list to do so.

"He was here for 22 years as the coach so he has a lot of experience. And he probably has some things that he thinks are important that he can share with me and make me a better coach. That's what I wanted to ask."

While Ljungberg never played under his Swedish compatriot Eriksson, he admitted he heard good things about the former England manager.

"Sven is intelligent," he said. "I spoke to him a lot when he was the manager of England because he was watching our games.

"I know in the past some stories of how he treated players and how he made them feel good and things like that.

"I have stolen a little bit of those ideas. He's a great coach, it's been a long time, and I hope I can speak to him soon."

Arsenal drew 2-2 at Norwich on Sunday in Ljungberg's first game in charge -- extending their run without a victory in the Premier League to six matches.

They are in eighth place, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, after just four wins from their first 14 matches.

Ljungberg, who said taking charge at the Emirates would be a proud moment, added the only way to change the atmosphere in the stadium was by performing on the pitch.

"When it comes to the Emirates, the fans want us to win football games," he said.

"They want us to play good football and I think the only way to try to get a good atmosphere and get them going is to try to achieve that. Whether that's me or someone else as a coach, I don't think that matters so much."

