Home Sport Football

Igor Stimac admits scoring goals is 'big problem' for current Indian football team

After an encouraging start to their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, India fizzled out later, drawing with the likes of Bangladesh and Afghanistan to be out of reckoning for a third-round berth.

Published: 05th December 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Igor Stimac. (File | AFP)

Indian football coach Igor Stimac (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac feels scoring goals has been a "big problem" and his side will have to fix it quickly for the country to start winning matches.

After an encouraging start to their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, India fizzled out later, drawing with the likes of Bangladesh and Afghanistan to be out of reckoning for a third-round berth.

The Indian team has been competitive in all five games thus far, and picked up an unlikely draw away to Asian champions Qatar, but a lack of cutting edge has proved costly.

"Scoring goals is our big problem right now. We are playing some good football, and the effort is there, but we don't have that final touch in and around the box. We need to find solutions to that," Stimac was quoted as saying by the official website of world governing body FIFA.

"We are working on it, through set-pieces and other methods. We have also been changing the team's style of play, with fewer long balls, and I'm seeing real progress there -- the stats show our ball retention is already much better."

With just three points from five matches and at fourth spot in their group, India's 2022 World Cup qualifying chances are over.

"I only wish we'd had better results so far. We were always big underdogs in this group," said the Croatian who was a bronze medal winner in the 1998 World Cup in France.

The 52-year-old Stimac said he is loving every second as India coach since his appointment six months back.

"I've loved every second so far. It is a privilege to lead the national team of such a vast and great country. The passion is there. People might not think India as a football country but it really depends where you go. In some regions cricket is pretty dominant but in other parts football is as important for the people as it was for me growing up in Croatia.

"It's always been said that India is a sleeping giant when it comes to football, and that's true -- because the potential is there. Together, we have to start waking that giant and make sure that we're competitive at the next Asian Cup and going on to the World Cup qualifiers in 2026," said the former Croatia manager.

The former Croatian international defender was in charge of Qatar Stars League side Al Shahania for a brief stint in the 2016-17 season, and he predicted that the 2022 football showpiece will be the "most fascinating" one.

"It will be a pity (for India) to miss out on Qatar in 2022 because I think it will be the most fascinating World Cup ever. I coached in Qatar for a while and I've been back to visit since stopping work there. It's an incredible country and the people there will make the World Cup a huge success. I know there have been doubts but, honestly, it's going to be amazing."

Talking about next year's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to be hosted by India, he said, "It's all part of the journey India is on as a football nation, and it's another positive step forward.

We just have to keep everything moving in the right direction and, if we do that, the future here will be very exciting.

"There were doubts about India hosting the (Men's) U-17 World Cup a couple of years ago and in the end they received so much praise for the fantastic job they did. It will be the same for the women's event next year. It will help a lot in the development of young female players here. We have quite a few from that U-17 men's team making an impact in our senior side already."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Igor Stimac Indian football team Goal Scoring 2022 World Cup
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp