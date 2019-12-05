Home Sport Football

Premier League: Manchester United hands Tottenham first defeat under Mourinho

Tottenham will next take on Burnley while United will face Manchester City on Saturday, December 7.

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (R) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier (L) during the English Premier League football match. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Wednesday (local time) to move to the sixth place in the ongoing Premier League.

As a result, Tottenham suffered their first loss under coach Jose Mourinho. The side has now slipped to the eighth spot in the standings.

United struck a thunderous blow in the sixth minute of the match as Marcus Rashford netted the ball into the goalpost.

Tottenham was able to maintain the bulk of ball possession and their efforts paid a dividend in the 39th minute as Dele Alli scored for the side, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.

Once the play resumed in the second half, Rashford scored once again for United in the 49th minute, giving the home side a 2-1 lead.

No more goals were possible and United was able to hold on register a win.

