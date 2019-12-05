Home Sport Football

Tottenham was not hungry enough to win against Manchester United: Dele Alli

United managed to defeat Tottenham 2-1 on Wednesday (local time) and as a result, the side was handed their first defeat under coach Jose Mourinho.

Dele Alli

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli | AP

By ANI

MANCHESTER: After losing the Premier League match against Manchester United, Tottenham's Dele Alli said that the club was not hungry enough to win and the energy was on the lower side as compared to their opponents.

"It's difficult when you lose to take any positives. We know what we had to do. We had to match their energy. We lost the game not by them outplaying us - just attitude. We weren't hungry enough and we were slow to every second ball, losing 50-50s," Goal.com quoted Alli as saying.

"Maybe it was a little bit of arrogance and overconfidence. We've been playing well. You have to have confidence and arrogance in games like this but have to use it in the right way. We were a bit sloppy but you can't do it in games like this or you'll get punished," he added.

For United, both goals were scored by Marcus Rashford while Tottenham's only goal came from Alli.

After this defeat, Mourinho's side slipped to the eighth spot in the Premier League standings.

The side will next take on Burnley in the tournament, before travelling to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Manchester United will next take on Manchester City on Saturday, December 7.

