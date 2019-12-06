Home Sport Football

Former FIFA executive James Johnson appointed to run Australian football

Australian-born Johnson, who most recently worked with Manchester City, takes the reins after a restructuring of the governing body to give clubs more say in running the ailing domestic A-League game.

Published: 06th December 2019 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Football

Image used for representational purpose.

By IANS

SYDNEY: James Johnson, former FIFA head of football, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Football Federation Australia (FFA). Johnson will commence in the role from January next year.

Chris Nikou, chairman of the FFA, said in a statement: "Football is in James' soul. He has demonstrated that he is a collaborative leader and team player and brings global and local experience and networks to the FFA."

"He is one of the few leaders in the sport who has spent his playing and executive career within the various stakeholder groups associated with football and in this time of change we think that matters.

Johnson arrives in the role with a wealth of experience under his belt having been the Senior Vice President of External Affairs with the City Football Group (CFG) most recently.

"Australian football is my first football community -- I grew up here; I first watched football here; I've played here, and I built the basis of my football administration career here. I see my appointment as a responsibility to the game," Johnson said.

"I am looking forward to working with the member federations, the women's council and all stakeholders across the game to build the unified and prosperous future the game deserves. We have much to do, and together we will build a shared vision for the future. One where the fans are engaged, the players fulfil their potential and the clubs at all levels thrive," he added.

He has previously held positions with FIFA -- as head of professional football and senior manager member associations -- and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as director of international relations and development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australian football FIFA James Johnson football
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp