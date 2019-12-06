Home Sport Football

It's a shame Sadio Mane finished 4th in Ballon d'Or vote: Lionel Messi

The 32-year-old further admitted that he had voted for the Senegalese in The Best poll.

Published: 06th December 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane | AP

By IANS

MADRID: Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi feels it was very unfortunate for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to finish fourth in the Ballon d'Or vote.

Earlier this week, Messi won the Ballon d'Or award for the world's best player for a record sixth time. Mane finished fourth behind Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or vote.

"It's a shame to see Mane finish in fourth place," Messi was quoted as saying by goal.com.

The 32-year-old further admitted that he had voted for the Senegalese in The Best poll.

"But I think there have been a lot of great players this year. That's why it was difficult to choose a particular player. But I chose Sadio Mane (for The Best award) because he's a player that I like," said Messi.

"Mane achieved a great year that was exceptional for the entire Liverpool team. That's why I chose him.

"I repeat, there were a lot of very great players this year, so the choice was difficult," he added.

This was Messi's first Ballon d'Or since 2015 and comes after he scored 54 times for club and country in 2018-19, in which Barcelona won La Liga. Before 2015, the Barcelona forward had won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011 and in 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lionel Messi Sadio Mane
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp