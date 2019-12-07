Home Sport Football

Coyle to be in dugout for CFC on Monday

Newly-Appointed Chennaiyin FC boss Owen Coyle is set to be in the dugout for the club’s game against Jamshedpur FC on Monday after joining up with the team in Kolkata on Saturday.

CFC assistant coaches Syed Sabir Pasha (R) & Kostas Rostantis (L) with new manager Owen Coyle

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Newly-Appointed Chennaiyin FC boss Owen Coyle is set to be in the dugout for the club’s game against Jamshedpur FC on Monday after joining up with the team in Kolkata on Saturday.
Coyle, who has managed Burnley and Bolton Wanderers in Premier League, was still to get his visa when his appointment as John Gregory’s successor was confirmed earlier this week. Sources confirmed that he joined up with the team en route Jamshedpur for Monday’s game. The club later posted a short video of Gregory meeting up with members of the team and his coaching staff at the airport.
Sandy Stewart will join the 53-year-old Coyle as assistant manager. Stewart has been Coyle’s assistant for a number of years. He was assistant coach to Coyle at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League followed by Burnley and Bolton Wanderers in England.

