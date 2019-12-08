Home Sport Football

Liverpool enjoy 'perfect' win at Bournemouth ahead of Champions League test

Manager Jurgen Klopp said a commanding victory was the ideal preparation for Tuesday's Champions League visit to Salzburg, where a point will guarantee the European champions passage into last 16.

Published: 08th December 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Photo | AP)

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BOURNEMOUTH: Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool had enjoyed the perfect afternoon at Bournemouth after cruising to a comfortable 3-0 win to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points.

Klopp said a commanding victory was the ideal preparation for Tuesday's Champions League visit to Salzburg, where a point will guarantee the European champions passage into the last 16 of the competition.

In control of the game by half-time after goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah killed off any hopes Bournemouth had of fighting back with the third in the second half.

And from that point, Klopp's eyes were trained on the trip to Austria, even if his players would have liked to have added to their goal tally.

"Yes, it was (perfect), 100 percent," said the manager. "We scored wonderful goals, we had more chances and did really well and we were really uncomfortable to play against. 

"From 3-0 on we controlled the game absolutely. The players didn't like it too much, they wanted to be really loud in these moments but I didn't want to see any unnecessary risk. It was maybe not the most exciting but necessary."

It was Liverpool's 15th win from 16 Premier League matches and moved Klopp's side 11 points clear, 24 hours before Leicester City face Aston Villa.

- Liverpool clean sheet -

And it came with the added bonus of a first clean sheet since September.

"I forgot actually how it feels to be honest," said Klopp. "It's great. That was the most used word when I came in the dressing room, clean sheet, clean sheet, clean sheet. 

"Obviously everybody was desperate for that and now we have it, so let's have it more often. The next game where a clean sheet would be useful is already around the corner, against Salzburg on Tuesday. It feels good."

Klopp could draw satisfaction from the performance of Keita, who marked his first Premier League start of the season with his side's second goal in the 44th minute, nine minutes after Oxlade-Chamberlain had volleyed Liverpool ahead.

Salah provided the assist to Keita, and the roles were reversed in the 54th minute.

The manager admitted Salah, who did not feature against Everton in midweek, now looks to be returning to his best form.

"Naby was great, Mo, absolutely strong," said Klopp. "It's long ago that he got that knock but you carry things like this with you when you have game after game after game. He looks now 100 percent."

The only downside of the afternoon was an injury to Dejan Lovren but Klopp is confident the centre-back is suffering from only a minor problem and expects him to press for a return on Tuesday.

Both Klopp and Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe were in agreement that the game turned on the 34th minute injury to Cherries defender Nathan Ake, who was forced off with a hamstring injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain scored immediately afterwards and Bournemouth, who have now lost five successive games, were unable to find a response.

It did not help Bournemouth's cause that England striker Callum Wilson also joined the club's lengthy injury list in the second half.

Howe said: "We have to find a way to overcome this. It's probably the biggest challenge we've ever faced since we came into the Premier League."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Mohamed Salah Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Naby Keita
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp