Home Sport Football

ISL: Jamshedpur steal a point from Chennaiyin

With this draw, Jamshedpur are in the fourth position with 12 points while Chennaiyin FC are still ninth with six points from seven games.

Published: 09th December 2019 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Farukh Choudhary

Farukh Choudhary of Jamshedpur FC dribbles past Chennaiyin player. (Photo | Twitter/@IndSuperLeague)

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC settled for a point each at the end of a thrilling Indian Super League encounter which ended 1-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Monday.

Chennaiyin took the lead through Nerijus Valskis' fine strike in the 26th minute.

However, Jamshedpur denied Chennaiyin a win by equalising in the 89th minute through Issac Vanmalsawma.

With this draw, Jamshedpur are in the fourth position with 12 points while Chennaiyin FC are still ninth with six points from seven games.

Antonio Iriondo handed a start to Sumeet Passi in the absence of the injured striker Sergio Castel.

Meanwhile, Owen Coyle, in his first match in charge, named an unchanged eleven for Chennaiyin FC which started against Odisha FC last month.

Jamshedpur had the first chance of the game in the 13th minute when C K Vineeth found himself with a lot of space down the left.

He only had to find Passi or Farukh Choudhary inside the box.

However, his cross was misdirected and the chance went abegging.

At the other end, Lallianzuala Chhangte got behind the Jamshedpur defence on the left and his cross was just about cleared by Tiri before Thoi Singh got on the end of it.

The breakthrough Chennaiyin desperately sought came in the 27th minute through Nerijus Valskis who bagged his fourth goal of the campaign.

He got the ball on the edge of the box and found Rafael Crivellaro.

The Brazilian turned Aitor Monroy and passed it back to Valskis who took a touch and shot on the turn which hit the inside of the far post on its way inside the goal.

Just after the half-hour mark, Jamshedpur were jolted when Noe Costa suffered a shoulder injury after a challenge from Masih Saighani and had to be substituted with Jitendra Singh taking his place.

The best chance for the home side came in the 38th minute as Choudhary squared it for Passi.

However, the striker, under pressure from Eli Sabia, could not connect well which allowed Lucian Goian to clear the danger.

Iriondo brought in Aniket Jadhav to replace Mobashir Rahman to bolster his team's attack after the break.

From a quick counter, Crivellaro sent Chhangte through but the left winger's tame shot went straight into the hands of Subrata Paul.

At the other end, Vishal Kaith was called into action in the 69h minute when Isaac Vanmalsawma's dink from the right looked headed for the top corner before the Chennaiyin goalkeeper pushed it out for a corner.

Chennaiyin themselves had a golden opportunity when Chhangte broke forward with pace and only had to square it an unmarked Andre Schembri, but his pass was a bit too strong for the Maltese striker.

Chennaiyin were left to rue that miss in the 89th minute when Aniket Jadhav showed silky skills to fox a couple of defenders and find Passi inside the box.

He picked out Issac whose shot was deflected into the net off Farukh Chowdhury, wrong-footing the goalkeeper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennaiyin Farukh Choudhary Jamshedpur
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp