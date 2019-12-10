Home Sport Football

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema could face trial over sextape allegation

The court found that the investigative methods used in the case, in which Benzema is alleged to have colluded in blackmailing Valbuena, were within the law. 

Published: 10th December 2019 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Karim Benzema. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema may be facing a criminal trial after France's highest court of appeal on Monday dismissed his appeal challenging the legality of a blackmail investigation over a sex tape featuring fellow footballer Mathieu Valbuena.

The court found that the investigative methods used in the case, in which Benzema is alleged to have colluded in blackmailing Valbuena, were within the law. 

Benzema and Valbuena were both in the French national team at the time of the attempted blackmail. 

In June 2015, Valbuena, who now plays for Greek club Olympiakos, filed a complaint, claiming he was the victim of attempted blackmail after receiving a call informing him of the existence of a sex tape in which he appeared.

Investigators suspect 31-year-old Benzema of acting as an intermediary between the presumed blackmailers -- including one of his childhood friends – and Valbuena.

Benzema, indicted for "complicity in attempted blackmail", challenged the investigation methods of a police officer who intervened undercover. 

His legal team claimed the police used dishonest methods by posing as a friend of Valbuena in a telephone conversation with one of the accused.

The court, however, ruled on Monday that there had been no "breach of fairness", overruling an opinion made in 2017.

There is no further appeal permitted which means the file will return to the office of the investigating judge in Versailles who will decide on whether or not it will go to trial.

"Obviously, it's a disappointment," Benzema’s lawyer Patrice Spinosi told AFP.

"There is something schizophrenic in the fact that the Supreme Court is saying the opposite of what it said two years ago. But Karim Benzema has never feared having to face his judges and explaining why he has nothing to do with the accusation if it goes to trial.”

Valbuena’s lawyer Frederic Thiriez welcomed the decision, saying it was a victory with broader implications.

"This plenary decision goes far beyond this particular sex tape affair,” he said. “It allows the police, in the interest of victims, to use their investigative techniques to search for and arrest alleged perpetrators of crimes."

Since the affair broke four years ago neither player has been selected again for the French national team, both missing out on Euro in 2016 when Didier Deschamps’ team reached the final on home soil, and the 2018 World Cup which they won in Russia.

This season has proved to be one of the best in Benzema’s career with 15 goals and seven assists in 19 games across all competitions for Madrid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karim Benzema Real Madrid Mathieu Valbuena Sex Tape
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp