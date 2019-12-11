Hermanos FC, the new football club in city

By Express News Service

The city witnessed the launch of a new football club on the eve of World Football Day. Hermanos FC, a club comprising of people from diverse walks of life and age groups, was launched at a function held at the United Sports Centre in Kakkanad on Monday night.

K K Saju, syndicate member-UGC nominee, Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) was the chief guest at the event and unveiled the jersey of the club. “It is a laudable effort to divert enthusiastic youngsters towards the beautiful game swaying away from the lure of drug cartels looking to prey on them,” he said.

The club is promoted by Jubeerich Group. “It is a privilege for us to associate with the club as their jersey partner at a time when the popularity of the game is soaring and Kerala as a traditional football powerhouse is looking to cash in on it. We will be supporting the club in all possible ways in the years to come,” said K K Shajeendran, CEO, Jubeerich Group. Amal Tom, general manager, operations, Jubeerich Consultancy, was also present.

The club had its genesis in a WhatsApp group formed a little over a year ago as a platform to bring together people who love to play and discuss football. The members of the group had been consistently playing together ever since and decided to form a club. In their first official match held shortly after the launch, Hermanos FC beat Kochi Youths by 2-0.