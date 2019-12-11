Home Sport Football

Virgil van Dijk happy with Liverpool's 'very mature' performance against Salzburg

Liverpool registered a 2-0 win over Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday. Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah scored one goal each in the second half.

Published: 11th December 2019 02:38 PM

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. | AP

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: After securing a win over Salzburg, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk said that they were 'very mature' in the second half of the game.

"We had to be ready - and ready for a very tough night because they are a good side. They play a little bit similar to what we try to do, direct and try to get in behind the defence and stretch them. They did well," the club's official website quoted Van Dijk as saying.

"We had to be ready and we dealt with it and then obviously at the end of the first half we had the opportunities to score for 1-0, maybe 2-0 with Naby but unfortunately we didn't do that. In the second half we were very mature and played a great second half," he added.

With this defeat, Salzburg has been eliminated from the Champions League while Liverpool has secured its spot in the last 16 of the competition.

Van Dijk felt that Liverpool looked comfortable throughout the second half.

"The belief is always there but you have to show how much you really want it. I think especially the second half we can look back good on. The goals we scored were very good, the whole second half I think everyone looked comfortable," he said.

