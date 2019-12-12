Home Sport Football

India ready to press forward

Team looking at rotation in Pro League and other events to finalise frontline for Tokyo

Published: 12th December 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Forty-nine goals in their last 11 games. These numbers prove that India have been a good attacking unit of late. A closer look reveals that their forwards — including Mandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh, among others — have contributed 28 goals in the last three tournaments. It looks impressive for a team that depends on drag-flickers Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinderpal Singh for goals. Though their opponents in the last few months might not have been top-notch, these outings will give India confidence with the Olympics looming large.

Mandeep Singh

But, this impressive goal count will need to be taken with a pinch of salt. This assumptions holds water, considering that India will be going up against the likes of Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, Germany in the Pro League, which starts on January 18. Even if these nations don’t field their full-strength teams consistently, the event will give India a fair idea as to where they stand before Olympics. 

“We have done well as an attacking unit, scoring goals. Even when one scores a goal, it is a team goal, where one needs support from different position,” acknowledged Mandeep.

However, there is competition for places in the team. If the form of big names dips, the management might have to make some bold calls, as there are others waiting in the wings. Besides Akashdeep, Ramandeep Singh and Sunil, the likes of Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Gurjant Singh will be eager to get a chance to fly to Tokyo. All these players have been given a chance, and they have done a decent job with goals against their names. 

“At this level, it is not about (big) names. It is about performance,” said Deepak Thakur, who is in the city as IOCL’s coach for the ongoing PSPB Inter-Unit tournament. “Whoever does well will be in the team. I am sure they will rotate the players in the lead-up to the Olympics. It is a great thing that there are good forwards in the team, and there is competition. With the amount of competition that exists, players are always giving their 100 per cent.”

Mandeep might have been the star performer with 11 goals in last three competitions, but his performance for ONGC against IOCL showed he needs quality support from teammates to deliver. Their coordination wasn’t up to the mark during the match at Karnataka State Hockey Association stadium on Wednesday, and the forward ended up goalless. But in the Indian team, he has the likes of Sunil and Ramandeep, among others.

“I have developed a great understanding with senior forwards like Sunil and Ramandeep,” he remarked. “When I am running without the ball, they know where I want it. We try to create opportunities for one another. Even if I score, I don’t do it alone. I need support from others.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp