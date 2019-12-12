India ready to press forward

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Forty-nine goals in their last 11 games. These numbers prove that India have been a good attacking unit of late. A closer look reveals that their forwards — including Mandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh, among others — have contributed 28 goals in the last three tournaments. It looks impressive for a team that depends on drag-flickers Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinderpal Singh for goals. Though their opponents in the last few months might not have been top-notch, these outings will give India confidence with the Olympics looming large.

Mandeep Singh

But, this impressive goal count will need to be taken with a pinch of salt. This assumptions holds water, considering that India will be going up against the likes of Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, Germany in the Pro League, which starts on January 18. Even if these nations don’t field their full-strength teams consistently, the event will give India a fair idea as to where they stand before Olympics.

“We have done well as an attacking unit, scoring goals. Even when one scores a goal, it is a team goal, where one needs support from different position,” acknowledged Mandeep.

However, there is competition for places in the team. If the form of big names dips, the management might have to make some bold calls, as there are others waiting in the wings. Besides Akashdeep, Ramandeep Singh and Sunil, the likes of Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Gurjant Singh will be eager to get a chance to fly to Tokyo. All these players have been given a chance, and they have done a decent job with goals against their names.

“At this level, it is not about (big) names. It is about performance,” said Deepak Thakur, who is in the city as IOCL’s coach for the ongoing PSPB Inter-Unit tournament. “Whoever does well will be in the team. I am sure they will rotate the players in the lead-up to the Olympics. It is a great thing that there are good forwards in the team, and there is competition. With the amount of competition that exists, players are always giving their 100 per cent.”

Mandeep might have been the star performer with 11 goals in last three competitions, but his performance for ONGC against IOCL showed he needs quality support from teammates to deliver. Their coordination wasn’t up to the mark during the match at Karnataka State Hockey Association stadium on Wednesday, and the forward ended up goalless. But in the Indian team, he has the likes of Sunil and Ramandeep, among others.

“I have developed a great understanding with senior forwards like Sunil and Ramandeep,” he remarked. “When I am running without the ball, they know where I want it. We try to create opportunities for one another. Even if I score, I don’t do it alone. I need support from others.”