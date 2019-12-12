Home Sport Football

ISL: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin match in Guwahati postponed amid Citizenship Bill protest

The two teams did not train on Wednesday and pre-match media interactions were also called off.

Published: 12th December 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

NorthEast United FC. (Photo | Twitter/@IndSuperLeague)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: The Indian Super League (ISL) football match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC scheduled to be played on Thursday night at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati has been postponed as the state has been placed under an indefinite curfew following protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

In a media release, ISL stated: "Due to the ongoing unrest in Guwahati; Match 37 between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC has been postponed until further notice."

"The league has been in consultation with the concerned authorities over the past 48 hours to determine the best course of action. The safety of fans, players and league staff is of paramount importance, which has led to this decision," the statement added.

The two teams did not train on Wednesday and pre-match media interactions were also called off.

The contentious bill has been passed by both the houses of Parliament.

Assam witnessed widespread violence on Wednesday, with protesters, including students, taking to the streets across the state, especially Guwahati where the state government has declared an indefinite curfew aimed at maintaining law and order.

The administration has also suspended mobile internet service in 10 districts of the state.

