Home Sport Football

Diagnosed with chickenpox, East Bengal defender plays I-League match

Needless to say, his participation in the match put his opponents, teammates of the Kolkata-based club and, above all, child mascots at risk of contracting the highly contagious disease.

Published: 13th December 2019 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

East Bengal

East Bengal football team (Photo | KF East Bengal Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Diagnosed with chickenpox, East Bengal's Mehtab Singh, instead of being quarantined by the club, played in an I-League match recently.

Needless to say, his participation in the match put his opponents, teammates of the Kolkata-based club and, above all, child mascots at risk of contracting the highly contagious disease.

When contacted, an East Bengal official said the player was diagnosed with the medical condition only after he returned to Kolkata a day after the game.

The match against Punjab FC, held at Ludhiana's Guru Nanak Stadium on December 7, ended in a 1-1 stalemate with Mehtab featuring in it.

Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj on Thursday slammed the player and his club for what he termed a "stupid and highly irresponsible" act.

"This is so stupid and highly irresponsible. He has put at risk not just my players and his teammates but even our six-seven-year-old accompanying the players entering the pitch before the match. Just imagine," Bajaj told PTI.

"That is not brave, this is simply stupid.

"Ever since he boarded the plane or train from Kolkata, he must have put the players at risk of contracting this highly contagious disease."

One of their key players at the back, Mehtab marshalled the central defence and was also involved in the post-match celebration after East Bengal managed a late goal for a 1-1 draw in the away match.

"Yes, he was there playing the game was and thereafter the match. Now, most of my kids who walking the players out have not had chickenpox, what would I do if they get chickenpox now and their parents sue me," a worried Bajaj wondered.

"I don't even know if my players had chickenpox. And what would I do if they fall sick now. How will my team play? I heard that they didn't have a central defender good enough to play in his place, but that cannot be a reason for playing him."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mehtab Singh I League East Bengal Chicken Pox Ranjit Bajaj
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp