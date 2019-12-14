India show promise in mismatch vs Sweden

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Friday was all about first impressions. Even as the Indian team, most of whom will be part of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India next year, were unveiled in front of their home crowd, the players got a taste of football against quality opposition for the very first time. In the opening match of the tri-nation under-17 tournament, India went down 0-3 to Sweden at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai.

As unflattering as the scoreline was, the Indian team had its moments. “From my point of view, it was a good start against a very good team,” said India’s Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby. “We created some good chances; maybe accuracy was not good enough. Maybe, we showed too much respect in the beginning of the game because they were anxious. The second half was better, we were a more compact team and didn’t give Sweden many chances.”

Sweden has a pedigree in women’s football. They have won a silver medal at the Women’s World Cup as well as the Olympics and have a proper junior structure. According to their coach, Par Lagerstrom, there are about 100,000 registered women’s players in the country. The Indian squad, meanwhile, has been assembled recently, with the U-17 World Cup in mind. Coach Dennerby was appointed only six weeks ago and was himself seeing the young women in action in a match situation for the first time.

India, understandably, started out anxiously. They conceded a penalty in the third minute of the game and went down 0-1 as Matilda Liv Vinberg converted from the spot. But once they had shaken off the nerves though, India made some forays into the opposition half. In the 11th minute, India No 9 Lynda Kom, stole the ball and raced towards goals. She cleverly dribbled to bring the ball to her right foot but shot it straight at the goalkeeper. A minute later, India had another chance to equalize but the clutter at the goalmouth saw Sumati Kumari misjudge and kick over the ball.

The hosts didn’t let an organised Sweden team over-run them. Though Sweden scored against the run of play, to go 2-0 up in the 25th minute through a cool strike by Ida Weidenberg, India didn’t lose heart. They had pace on the wings and solidity in defence to keep the damage to a minimum. What let them down was their inability to hold the ball and build the game in the midfield. Sweden sealed the game in the 91st minute when Monica Jusu Bah beat the rushing Indian goalkeeper.“I was quite impressed by the Indian players,” said Lagerstrom. “They were good in defence and were strong in the third half, but they need to sort out play between the boxes.”The Indian team will now take on Thailand on Tuesday.