ISL: Injury time pain for Bengaluru vs Mumbai

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC was on a 13-match unbeaten run in the Indian Super League at their fortress Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The last time they had lost a match at home was back in their first season in the league, when Chennaiyin FC had edged them in the ISL final. Against a struggling Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru must have expected their home run to continue. Instead, Mumbai ran away with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

After Subhasish Bose (12’) put the visitors in the lead, Bengaluru came back through a Mato Grgic own goal (58’). Diego Carlos (77’) took the lead back for Mumbai but Sunil Chhetri (89’) drew Bengaluru level from the penalty spot. Rowllin Borges (90’) then headed in the winner. The loss meant Bengaluru remained third in the league with 13 points from eight. Mumbai climbed two spots to sixth, having secured 10 points.

It was the visitors who dominated proceedings at the start. Mumbai wingers Modou Sougou and TH Bipin Singh gave Bengaluru full-backs Nishu Kumar and Harmanjot Khabra a tough time. Nishu, especially, was guilty on a number of occasions, getting caught out of position. Following a corner from Mohamed Larbi, Bengaluru defenders cleared the ball but it fell to the Tunisian. His curling cross found an unmarked Bose, who headed home.

Udanta Singh had a chance to equalise in the 24th minute. Erik Paartalu fed him with a lobbed pass but the winger’s shot sailed over the crossbar. Bengaluru conceded a penalty four minutes into the added time. Juanan Gonzalez brought down Amine Chermiti inside the box. But Bengaluru keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu guessed right to save the penalty from Lerbi.

The hosts started the second half on a bright note and the equaliser duly came in the 58th minute through an own-goal. When it seemed that another draw was on the cards, Carlos put Mumbai back into the lead in the 77th minute. But Sarthak Golui’s handball in the box gave Bengaluru a late opportunity for an equaliser and Chhetri duly converted in the 89th minute. But two minutes later, another defensive lapse — this time from Paartalu — saw Borges’ header secure three points for Mumbai.