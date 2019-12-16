Home Sport Football

ISL: Injury time pain for Bengaluru vs Mumbai

The hosts started the second half on a bright note and the equaliser duly came in the 58th minute through an own-goal.

Published: 16th December 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC’s Ashique Kuruniyan (left) and Sarthak Golui of Mumbai City FC vie for the ball during their ISL clash in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriram bn

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC was on a 13-match unbeaten run in the Indian Super League at their fortress Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The last time they had lost a match at home was back in their first season in the league, when Chennaiyin FC had edged them in the ISL final. Against a struggling Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru must have expected their home run to continue. Instead, Mumbai ran away with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

After Subhasish Bose (12’) put the visitors in the lead, Bengaluru came back through a Mato Grgic own goal (58’). Diego Carlos (77’) took the lead back for Mumbai but Sunil Chhetri (89’) drew Bengaluru level from the penalty spot. Rowllin Borges (90’) then headed in the winner. The loss meant Bengaluru remained third in the league with 13 points from eight. Mumbai climbed two spots to sixth, having secured 10 points.

It was the visitors who dominated proceedings at the start. Mumbai wingers Modou Sougou and TH Bipin Singh gave Bengaluru full-backs Nishu Kumar and Harmanjot Khabra a tough time. Nishu, especially, was guilty on a number of occasions, getting caught out of position. Following a corner from Mohamed Larbi, Bengaluru defenders cleared the ball but it fell to the Tunisian. His curling cross found an unmarked Bose, who headed home.

Udanta Singh had a chance to equalise in the 24th minute. Erik Paartalu fed him with a lobbed pass but the winger’s shot sailed over the crossbar. Bengaluru conceded a penalty four minutes into the added time. Juanan Gonzalez brought down Amine Chermiti inside the box. But Bengaluru keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu guessed right to save the penalty from Lerbi.

The hosts started the second half on a bright note and the equaliser duly came in the 58th minute through an own-goal. When it seemed that another draw was on the cards, Carlos put Mumbai back into the lead in the 77th minute. But Sarthak Golui’s handball in the box gave Bengaluru a late opportunity for an equaliser and Chhetri duly converted in the 89th minute. But two minutes later, another defensive lapse — this time from Paartalu — saw Borges’ header secure three points for Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru FC Indian Super League ISL Mumbai City FC Sunil Chhetri
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp