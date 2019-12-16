Home Sport Football

Mumbai City FC coach accuses ISL official of racism

The Portuguese said one of the referees made a ‘monkey gesture’ towards Mumbai midfielder Kevyn Serge, who is from Gabon.

Mumbai City FC's head coach Jorge Costa (Photo | Mumbai City FC/Twitter)

By Express News Service

Mumbai coach Jorge Costa accused one of the Indian Super League (ISL) match officials of racism. During the post-match presser after Sunday's clash between his side and Bengaluru FC, the Portuguese said one of the referees made a ‘monkey gesture’ towards Mumbai midfielder Kevyn Serge, who is from Gabon.

“Foreigners respect the culture and are here to work. They try to make this league better. I’m not speaking about the quality of the referee. Speaking about the respect he didn’t have for Serge Kevyn. He (one of the match referees) made some gestures calling him a monkey.” Mumbai are yet to file an official complaint.

